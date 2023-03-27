ABC News Reporter Ties Mass Shooting At Christian School By Transgender Former Student To Republican Legislation

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran tied the mass shooting at a Tennessee Christian elementary school to Republicans passing legislation banning transgender procedures for minors.

Police say the shooter was Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female who identified as transgender and used “he/him” pronouns. Hale was fatally shot by police after the shooting which left three children and three adults dead. (RELATED: Nashville School Shooter Identified As Transgender Artist)

IT BEGINS: ABC’s Terry Moran ties the Nashville school shooting to Tennessee’s recently-passed legislation banning the hormonization and mutilation of minors. The shooter was 28. pic.twitter.com/MfKdOpQZIf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 27, 2023

While describing Hale’s identity, Moran said “the state of Tennessee earlier this month passed and the governor signed a bill that banned transgender medical care for minors as well as a law that prohibited adult entertainment including male and female impersonators after a series of drag show controversies in that state.”

Moran was discussing the most recent briefing by Nashville police about the shooting. The deceased suspect, a former student at the school, slid through a side door before committing the mass shooting, police said initially. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said Hale shot through one of the doors and had drawn out detailed maps of the building’s entrance points, CNN reported.

The Nashville Police department said it received a call at 10:13 a.m. about an active shooter and when officers arrived, gun shots could be heard from the second floor. Five officers engaged with the suspect before fatally shooting her.