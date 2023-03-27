Blac Chyna Finds God, Gets Rid Of Plastic Surgery In Stunning Transformation

Model and socialite Blac Chyna, born Angela White, revealed how finding God and getting baptized led her to quit OnlyFans and reverse her plastic surgery procedures.

She posted on Instagram Wednesday introducing herself as Angela, saying she outgrew Blac Chyna and “it’s time for a change.” White told her 16.7 million followers in a separate post she was baptized in May 2022. “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22,” she posted next to a praying emoji. “God is Good.” (RELATED: Kardashians Reportedly Win Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna)

EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna talks to @dailymail and reveals why she quit ‘degrading’ OnlyFans career and reversed plastic surgery https://t.co/y4PmHRO49I — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 24, 2023

White posted days earlier about her surgery to reduce the size of her enhanced breasts and butt. She is also getting her face fillers and nail extensions removed, Page Six reported.

After her baptism, White decided to stop sharing X-rated images and videos on “degrading” OnlyFans platform, she told the Daily Mail. “I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I’m kind of past that,” she told the outlet. “It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in.”

White reportedly made $2 million from the platform beginning in 2020. “Besides, with me being baptized, that’s just not what God will want me to do. It’s kind of degrading,” she continued. “Now I’m just going by faith. I’m not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me.”

White is being provided guidance in her transformation by a support group of fellow Christians, the Daily Mail reported. She says she was drawn to Christianity by her desire to “become whole” and move past the “same repetitive things” she was “sick and tired” of doing.

A former stripper, White is best known for her relationships with ex-fiance Rob Kardashian and rapper Tyga, with each having a child with her. White rose to prominence as a model and stunt-double for rapper Nicki Minaj.