Brooks Koepka Taunts Florida Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad With Traffic Cone

Wow … I love how passionate this man is about the Florida Panthers.

The Cardiac Cats are trying to pull out some magic to stay put in the NHL playoff picture, but things aren’t going according to plan. Florida is now on a three-game losing streak, with their most recent loss being a 4-3 defeat to the New York Rangers on March 25.

As a fan of South Florida sports and someone who pays attention to the scene, I can tell you there’s a load of fans in the region who aren’t happy with the Panthers‘ recent play — including LIV Golf superstar and West Palm Beach’s very own Brooks Koepka.

Koepka has been spotted at Panthers home games on multiple occasions throughout the season, and he happened to be at their most recent loss to the Rangers. As you can see in the video, Koepka was irritated with Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad, getting caught in the act of taunting him with a traffic cone.

LIV Golf Superstar Brooks Koepka has a message for Aaron Ekblad. “F’ing traffic cone” #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/j2y7dJio0g — David R (@David954FLA) March 25, 2023

There’s definitely a group of people in South Florida who get intense about the Florida Panthers, but most of us (including myself) are your stereotypical fair-weather fans. Hey, we live in Florida, can you blame us?

But for the ones who do get passionate, they’re all as intense as Brooks Koepka. (RELATED: Lamar Jackson Tweets That He Wants To Leave Baltimore Ravens After Weeks Of Mystery)

This is how you know that man is a true South Floridian.

