Victim Somehow Recognizes Tires Allegedly Stolen A Year Ago, Police Arrest 3 Suspects

Three people in Michigan were charged for allegedly stealing tires from a truck nearly a year before the victim recognized the tires Feb. 11.

Police arrested Jennifer Nicole Leslie, Thomas Jeffery Skinner Jr., and Avon Wayne Raber for allegedly stealing the tires, according to MLive. The suspects allegedly stole the tires in February 2022 from a gas station.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the Gaylord Post were contacted in February 2022 after tires and rims were stolen from a Ford pickup truck in Nunda Township. https://t.co/CYARhKdRGF — MLive (@MLive) March 27, 2023

Police originally closed the case after finding no leads, MLive reported. However, the victim called troopers Feb. 11 after seeing what he thought were his stolen tires.

The vehicle with the alleged stolen tires was registered to Leslie, MLive reported. Police searched cell phone records of conversations between Leslie and Skinner that allegedly contained “incriminating statements.” (RELATED: Popped Tire Sends Car Flying)

Police searched Skinner’s home and found additional evidence, according to MLive. Raber was also identified as a suspect during the police’s search.

Skinner was charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit larceny and four counts of larceny from a motor vehicle and concealing a conspiracy, MLive reported. Officials charged Raber with four counts of conspiracy. Police then charged Leslie with one count of conspiracy and stolen property receiving and concealing.