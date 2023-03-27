You’re A Father, Harry: Daniel Radcliffe Is Expecting His First Child

“Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with his longtime girlfriend, Erin Darke.

Radcliffe’s representatives confirmed the pregnancy announcement to multiple media outlets, according to The Week.

Daniel Radcliffe is expecting his first child with Erin Darke. pic.twitter.com/4VeYQR4U53 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

The “Harry Potter” actor, 33, has been dating Darke, 38, for over a decade after meeting the actress on the set of the 2013 film “Kill Your Darlings.” Radcliffe says he and Darke connected instantly. They worked together again on the third season of “Miracle Workers,” a 2019 television series starring Radcliffe. (RELATED: JK Rowling Slams Scottish Politician For Appearing To Mock Activist Who Was Doused With Tomato Soup)

“It was one of those instant things where you’re like, ‘Oh I really like this person.’ You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it’s incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations,” Radcliffe told Parade.

Reflecting on his relationship with Darke, Radcliffe said he is in a great place with his personal life and his professional career, according to People.

“I’ve got a really nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We’re really happy,” Radcliffe said. “I just got to make the Weird Al movie, which is honestly one of the most pleasurable, exciting experiences in my career. I’m doing the last season of ‘Miracle Workers’ this year and then another Broadway show. So it’s a good year, man. I’m really happy with how it’s all going so far.”

A resurfaced 2013 interview features a 23-year-old Radcliffe who said he was eager to have children before he turned 30.

“I’ve grown up around lots of people who were having kids when I knew them, because a lot of them were a lot older than me,” he said. “And I saw the wonderful change in them. I see that it gives you a sense of purpose that up until now I only really get from work. I want that [purpose].”