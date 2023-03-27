Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren Announces Run For Third Term

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will seek a third term in the Senate, she announced Monday.

“I first ran for the Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else, and I won because Massachusetts voters know it too. And now I’m running for Senate again, because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do,” Warren, who was worth as much as $10 million in the months before launching her 2020 presidential campaign, said in a YouTube video.

WATCH:

Warren finished third in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary delegate count, behind now-President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She dropped out after finishing third in her home state’s primary.

Warren currently chairs the Senate Banking Committee’s Subcommittee on Economic Policy. Despite making a career of inveighing against wealthy elites, the former Harvard Law professor has increased her net worth by millions of dollars since entering the Senate in 2013. She received more than $980,000 in advances from the publisher Macmillan Publishing Group LLC for her 2021 books “Persist” and “Pinkie Promise,” Business Insider reported.

Warren mentioned a wealth tax, subsidized child care and new banking regulations as policies she would fight for if reelected. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Earned Royalties From Natural Gas Producer With Long Rap Sheet Of Environmental Violations, Tax Returns Reveal)

“We’ve seen the powerful forces against us and how extreme the Republicans are. But the last ten years have taught us that when we organize, when we hold those in power accountable, when we fight righteous fights, then we can make positive change,” she continued.

Warren won her 2018 election against Republican Geoff Diehl by 24 points. Massachusetts has not elected a Republican to serve a full term as senator since Edward Brooke won reelection in 1972.