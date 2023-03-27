FAU Head Coach Dusty May Wants Fans To Snitch On His Players To Help Win National Championship

I’m dreaming so hard about an FAU vs. Miami national championship.

The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Owls squared off against the Kansas State Wildcats Saturday in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA March Madness men’s basketball tournament. FAU pulled out the 79-76 victory to punch their tickets into the Final Four, where they will be taking on San Diego State.

The Owls flew back home to Boca Raton after the game, and when they got there they were greeted by loads of FAU faithfuls, with head coach Dusty May even speaking to the fans who were awaiting their arrival after their historic win. And there was one highlight in particular that stuck out, and that’s the fact Dusty really wants a national championship.

“If any of you see our players doing something that will distract us from winning a national championship,” May said. “Call my cell, I’ll be right over.”

Dusty May to a packed crowd of FAU fans: “If any of you see our players doing something that will distract us from winning a national championship… “Call my cell, I’ll be right over.” pic.twitter.com/z8OwKUq2au — FAU Alumni 🦉 (@FAUAlumni) March 27, 2023

Holy cow, I’ve been riding such a wave today with both my Miami Hurricanes and South Florida’s Florida Atlantic Owls in the Final Four, and the more I think about it, the more I want a national championship game between the two.

That’s such a dream, man. To see my beloved South Florida take over March Madness. (RELATED: FAU Football’s Tom Herman Rocks Out On Air Guitar While Owls Basketball Team Punches Tickets To Final Four)

And then to see my Canes win the natty to cap everything off?

It would just be so perfect, and I hope to God it happens.