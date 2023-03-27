FAU Football’s Tom Herman Rocks Out On Air Guitar While Owls Basketball Team Punches Tickets To Final Four

Shoutout to South Florida!

The Florida Atlantic Owls men’s basketball team once again shocked the world Saturday after they beat the Kansas State Wildcats, 79-76, to advance to the Final Four as a No. 9 seed. And the vibe was so exciting for the Boca Raton school that even Owls head football coach Tom Herman was partaking in the fun.

During the game at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (the Mecca), with FAU doing their thing against Kansas State, Herman was spotted at the game and was clearly swimming in pure glory. While the school’s band was jammin’ out, so was Herman as he was blasting an air guitar alongside them.

Just check out this absolutely beautiful scene:

Oh, man. How glorious this March Madness has been for me being a fan of South Florida sports.

I’m not an FAU fan, my team is the Miami Hurricanes, but you would have thought I was fans of both teams on an equal level with how much I was screaming at the TV for the Owls to punch their Final Four tickets. It was just so much glory for me as a lover of South Florida, so much glory.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, FLORIDA ATLANTIC IS GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!!!!!!!!!!#WinningInParadise #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0S7Z21pNNp — FAU Men’s Basketball – Final Four Bound (@FAUMBB) March 26, 2023

And then the next day, my actual team in the Hurricanes makes the Final Four too?!

This whole March Madness has been a dream.

It started out like every year for me, just something fun to do. Me and my wife always fill out a bracket and compete with each other, so we did that as well. And we had our ritual ‘first day of Madness’ submarine sandwiches to kick things off too. It was a completely normal start. (RELATED: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Puts Up Unbelievable Record-Breaking Triple-Double To Send Hawkeyes Into Final Four)

And now it’s transitioned into this thing where we now have two South Florida teams in March Madness (something that none of us expected), and one of them is MY team. Like … am I dreaming right now? Is my team actually in the Final Four?! The Final Four?!?!?

DID IT FOUR MIAMI. pic.twitter.com/VWTnjUyOCF — Canes Men’s Basketball (@CanesHoops) March 26, 2023

Wow … my Canes could actually be national champions … and I want it so bad now that we’re this close.

Let’s get this ring, baby! C-A-N-E-S, CANES!