Here’s Everything We Know So Far About The Transgender Nashville Shooter

Authorities identified Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female who identified as transgender and used “he/him” pronouns, as the Nashville elementary school mass shooter Monday.

Police say Hale killed three adults and three nine-year-old children at the Covenant School, a private Christian elementary school the suspect reportedly once attended. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake says Hale might have resented attending the school as a potential motive for the mass shooting, per CNN. (RELATED: Nashville School Shooter Identified As Transgender Artist)

@nossicollegeart listed Hale as a student on the spring 2016 dean’s list, but the website seemingly has been updated to remove her name. We reached out to ask why Hale has suddenly been wiped from the website. They refused to comment@DailyCaller https://t.co/tWaHlMLoBb — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) March 27, 2023

Drake told reporters Hale planned the attack by surveilling the school and drawing detailed maps with entrance points to the building, CNN reported. The school was the only location targeted by the shooter, and police believe the shooter entered the building by shooting one of the doors, Drake said, the outlet reported.

Authorities say Hale appeared to target random victims and reportedly left behind a manifesto currently being reviewed by police after it was found in her family home, CNN reported. Law enforcement has interviewed Hale’s father. Drake added that Hale was “prepared to do more harm than was actually done,” the New York Post reported.

Hale was armed with a handgun and two AR-style weapons, one rifle and one pistol, Drake continued. Police arrived on the scene around 10:15 a.m. local time and heard gunshots on the second floor. Five police officers confronted and killed Hale on the second floor at 10:27 a.m. local time, CNN reported.

Hale was an artist and graphic designer who attended the Nossi College of Art and Design in Tennessee, archived records show. Hale went by the name “Aiden” and shared art on social media platforms such as Instagram and Redbubble. As a part-time job, Hale was a grocery shopper for delivery service Shipt, according to a LinkedIn profile appearing to belong to Hale.

The Covenant School teaches preschool through sixth grade and has about 200 students enrolled, its website says. It was founded as a ministry of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in 2001 and its tuition fees range from $7,250 for three-day preschool to $16,500 for K-6 students.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.