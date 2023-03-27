Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Puts Up Unbelievable Record-Breaking Triple-Double To Send Hawkeyes Into Final Four

I’m not gonna lie … this year’s tournament has made me a fan of women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark had such an incredible record-breaking performance that you may never, ever see it again in women’s college basketball, and it also punched Final Four tickets for her Iowa Hawkeyes as they took out the Louisville Cardinals, 97-83, Sunday night. It’s only the second time in school history that Iowa has made the Women’s Final Four.

Clark put up an absolutely unbelievable stat line, recording 41 points off of elite 11-of-19 shooting, clinching a triple-double with 12 assists and 10 rebounds on top of that. Oh, and she also had a mesmerizing nine steals. The numbers were so historic that not only did Clark become the first to ever record a 40-point triple double in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, but it’s also something that’s never been done in the men’s tournament either.

And to make her glorious showing even better, she landed John Cena’s “you can’t see me” taunt after hitting her sixth three-pointer out of the eight in total that she hit:

Is it me, or is women’s basketball now entertaining?

I’m not gonna lie. After this year’s tournament (which also opened me up to the world of the WNBA), I’m actually considering being a fan.

In this year’s March Madness tournament, we were introduced to talent like the Cavinder twins (Haley and Hanna) from the Miami Hurricanes and you also had Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, and now here we are being introduced to Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. I mean, lord have mercy, 41/12/10/9 is such an insane stat line to see in women’s basketball.

And then to add to all of that, I also found out that Candace Parker and Kelsey Plum (two women’s hoops players who I’ve always been a fan of) are on the same team in the Las Vegas Aces. I honestly had no idea, and to make that even better, Tom Brady just recently purchased part-ownership of the franchise. And with Miami not having an WNBA team, and you guys know how much I love Vegas (and Brady, Parker and Plum), it’s an easy decision for me … (RELATED: REPORT: Memphis’ Jamirah Shutes Charged With Assault After Punching And Seemingly Almost Knocking Out Opponent)

I think I’m gonna become a fan of women’s basketball, with the Aces being my WNBA team. (I was already a fan of the Hurricanes in the NCAA). I’m serious, I have legitimately been entertained by the women this year.

I’ve gotta give them props. Kudos, ladies! You won over a fan in me.