REPORT: IRS Agent Showed Up To ‘Twitter Files’ Journalist’s Home Unannounced On The Day He Testified Before Congress

Journalist Matt Taibbi received an unannounced home visit from an IRS agent on the same day he testified in front of the House Weaponization Subcommittee about the Twitter Files, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Taibbi was reportedly left a note by the IRS agent to call the agency four days later, and when he called, the IRS told him his 2018 and 2021 tax returns were rejected because of identity theft concerns, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) Editorial Board. (RELATED: ‘Something Very Dramatic Has Changed’: Matt Taibbi Says Democrats Have Ditched Free Speech)

For those asking, I don’t want to comment on the IRS issue pending an answer to chairman @Jim_Jordan’s letter. I’m not worried for myself, but I did feel the Committee should be aware of the situation. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 28, 2023

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Chair of the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, wrote a letter to IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen demanding answers about why the IRS sent an agent to Taibbi’s home.

“For those asking, I don’t want to comment on the IRS issue pending an answer to chairman @Jim_Jordan’s letter. I’m not worried for myself, but I did feel the Committee should be aware of the situation,” Taibbi tweeted in response to Jordan’s letter.

Rep. Jordan brought Taibbi and journalist Michael Shellenberger to testify on Mar. 9 about the Twitter Files documents. The files showed extensive pressure on Twitter by government agencies, Democratic lawmakers and outside groups to censor speech on the platform, culminating in the decision to censor the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop reporting ahead of the 2020 election.

Taibbi and Shellenberger were criticized by Democrats during the hearing for being “so-called” journalists who “cherry-picked” information from the documents.

“While ⁦@mtaibbi & I were testifying before Congress on the weaponization of the federal government, an IRS agent showed up at his house. What an amazing coincidence,” Shellenberger tweeted about the situation.