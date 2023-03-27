Jeremy Renner Posts A Remarkable Video Of His Recovery

Jeremy Renner posted a video of himself using an anti-gravity treadmill to his Instagram story March 26 as he continues to make incredible progress after his snow plow accident.

The video gave a clear view of the actor working hard to recover from his injuries by making use of technology to strengthen his body. His caption alluded to the fact that he was only withstanding a certain portion of his bodyweight as he used the machine. “I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” Renner wrote.

The camera captured a quick view of Renner’s legs moving along the treadmill from a window that was positioned at the bottom of the machine. He began by firmly grasping the handles and pushing his body forward. His subsequent movements seemed to be executed with a bit more ease.

Renner’s machine faced a very large floor-to-ceiling window and offered him an inspiring view of a natural landscape. He seemed to be able to carry a conversation with a man to his left side as he walked on the treadmill. A large monitor was mounted on the machine and Renner glanced at it a few times during the short clip.

The star from “Hawkeye” and “The Avengers” continues to make astounding strides toward recovery after being crushed by a snow plow on New Year’s Day. The severity of his injuries required him to be airlifted to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and underwent a number of surgeries. (RELATED: Superhero To Actual Hero? Major New Details Emerge In Jeremy Renner Accident)

Renner suffered over 30 broken bones among numerous other injuries, and has been sharing his progress with his 20.5 million Instagram followers.