REPORT: Nashville School Shooter Identified

The school shooter that killed three children and three adults before being fatally shot by police has reportedly been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale of Nashville, according to NBC News.

NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez confirmed that 28-year-old Audrey Hale is the deceased suspect in the shooting that occurred at a Christian elementary school, citing police sources. (RELATED: CNN Guest Calls For Mass Gun Confiscation After Nashville School Shooting)

Three law enforcement officials briefed on the matter tell @NBCNews the deceased school shooting suspect is Audrey Hale, a Nashville resident. — Gabe Gutierrez (@gabegutierrez) March 27, 2023

At least three students and three adults are dead after the suspect opened fire at a private Christian school early Monday morning. A team of five officers engaged with the suspect before fatally shooting her. The suspect was allegedly armed with two rifles and a handgun, according to authorities. A spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department said authorities received a call Monday morning at 10:13 a.m. for an active shooter and upon arrival heard gunshot on the second floor of the school. Police believe the shooter slipped through a side door, the spokesman said.