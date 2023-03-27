New York City Teachers Union Hosts Workshop Detailing The ‘Harmful Effects Of Whiteness’

A New York City teachers union is hosting a workshop to teach counselors about resisting the “harmful effects of whiteness,” according to the organization website.

The United Federation of Teachers is holding a “Holding The Weight Of Whiteness” virtual workshop for school counselors to discuss how “whiteness ” connects to “privilege and identity” that has become “normalized and invisible,” according to the organization website. The workshop will focus on topics that pertain to the “Latinx/e communities” such as internalized racism, privilege, microaggressions and white identity. (RELATED: New York’s Teachers Union President Received Hefty Raise While Students Fled Public Schools)

“Our presenter will share personal stories and experiences that relate to her identities and how these experiences have been shaped by racism,” the workshop description read. “Participants will leave the workshop with a better understanding of how to center ourselves as a form of resistance against the harmful effects of whiteness in our lives, the organizations we work for or direct and the communities in which we serve.”

Erica Sandoval, the host of a “Latinx In Social Work” podcast and a “diversity, equity and inclusion leader,” is leading the workshop, the website showed. The workshop aimed at “cultural humility and inclusion,” costs $25 for counselors to attend.

Members of the teachers union who are “licensed mental health professionals” will earn two credit hours towards their professional development training, the website showed.

Teachers unions across the country are pushing gender identity and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives among their members and in the classroom; the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, hosted a “Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course” to train educators how to recognize the causes and effects racial trauma.

The United Federation of Teachers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.