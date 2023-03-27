Education

New York City Teachers Union Hosts Workshop Detailing The ‘Harmful Effects Of Whiteness’

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Reagan Reese Contributor
A New York City teachers union is hosting a workshop to teach counselors about resisting the “harmful effects of whiteness,” according to the organization website.

The United Federation of Teachers is holding a “Holding The Weight Of Whiteness” virtual workshop for school counselors to discuss how “whiteness ” connects to “privilege and identity” that has become “normalized and invisible,” according to the organization website. The workshop will focus on topics that pertain to the “Latinx/e communities” such as internalized racism, privilege, microaggressions and white identity. (RELATED: New York’s Teachers Union President Received Hefty Raise While Students Fled Public Schools)

“Our presenter will share personal stories and experiences that relate to her identities and how these experiences have been shaped by racism,” the workshop description read. “Participants will leave the workshop with a better understanding of how to center ourselves as a form of resistance against the harmful effects of whiteness in our lives, the organizations we work for or direct and the communities in which we serve.”

Erica Sandoval, the host of a “Latinx In Social Work” podcast and a “diversity, equity and inclusion leader,” is leading the workshop, the website showed. The workshop aimed at “cultural humility and inclusion,” costs $25 for counselors to attend.

Co-teachers at Yung Wing School P.S. 124 Marisa Wiezel (who is related to the photographer) and Caitlin Kenny give a lesson to their masked students in their classroom on September 27, 2021 in New York City. New York City schools fully reopened earlier this month with all in-person classrooms and mandatory masks on students. The city's mandate ordering all New York City school staff to be vaccinated by midnight today was delayed again after a federal appeals court issued a temporary injunction three days before the mayor's deadline. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Members of the teachers union who are “licensed mental health professionals” will earn two credit hours towards their professional development training, the website showed.

Teachers unions across the country are pushing gender identity and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives among their members and in the classroom; the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, hosted a “Race-Based Trauma Blended Learning Course” to train educators how to recognize the causes and effects racial trauma.

The United Federation of Teachers did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

