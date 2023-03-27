Judge Issues Bench Warrant For NFL Superfan Who Allegedly Robbed Bank, Removed Tracking Device And Skipped Court

NFL superfan and alleged bank robber Xaviar Babudar is believed to be on the run after he failed to turn up in court, according to documents obtained by KTUL.

An intense fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Babudar gained a significant social media following as the “Chiefsaholic” and attended many games of the franchise dressed in a wolf costume. He was arrested in Dec. 2022 in Bixby, Oklahoma, after he allegedly robbed a bank, according to KTUL.

Babudar originally pleaded not guilty, and news of his arrest began to spread, with fans noticing his absence at a Dec. 18 game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans, KTUL reported at the time.

The superfan remained in the Tulsa County Jail until he took an opportunity to bond out in February. A request by Babudar to travel to Arizona was denied by a judge, according to KTUL.

Babudar’s whereabouts remain unknown after he allegedly took off an electronic monitoring device designed to track his location and then failed to show up in court, KTUL reported.

In response, a judge set Babudar’s bond at $1 million and issued a bench warrant for Babudar’s arrest, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Warn Bank Customers After Wave Of ‘Juggling’ Thefts In Texas)

