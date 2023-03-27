Private School Teacher Charged For Allegedly Soliciting Prostitution

A private high school teacher in Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with soliciting prostitution, WCHS reported.

A detective created an ad on a website called “Skip the Games” to pose as a prostitute, according to WCHS. Robert Pennington, 44, then allegedly reached out to the detective’s ad on the website.

A Charleston Catholic High School teacher has been suspended from the classroom after being charged in connection with a prostitution investigation by Charleston police.https://t.co/YQCSp1aOzv — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) March 27, 2023

Police went to the location where Pennington allegedly said he could meet, WCHS reported. Pennington was allegedly in a “very impaired state” from “heavy cocaine usage.”

Police issued Pennington a summons March 9, WCHS reported. (RELATED: Ohio Teacher Arrested, Charged For Alleged Involvement In Prostitution Sting)

“We have learned of civil charges against Robert Pennington. As such, Mr. Pennington has been suspended from his duties at Charleston Catholic High School and Blessed Sacrament Church pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation related to adult behavior by civil authorities,” Director of Marketing and Communications Tim Bishop said in a statement to parents, WCHS reported.

“As it is ongoing, neither Charleston Catholic High School nor the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston can make further comment on the investigation,” Bishop added.

The Charleston Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.