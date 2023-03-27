Rand Paul Staffer Stabbed In DC, Suspect In Custody

A staffer for Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul was “brutally” stabbed and is in serious condition in the hospital, according to a statement by the senator.

Paul released a statement Monday night, explaining that one of his staffers was attacked in broad daylight in the nation’s Capital.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C.,” Paul said in the statement.

"I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions," he continued.

"We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul added.

The suspect has been identified as Glynn Neal, according to Fox 5’s Allison Papson. He was reportedly just released from federal prison and has a long history of serious crimes, according to Virginians 4 Safe Communities.

The House Oversight Committee, led by Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, has sent invitations to D.C. officials, calling on them to testify on "general oversight" of the nation's capital, including crime, safety, and city management as crime continues to spike throughout the city.