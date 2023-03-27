Sacramento Kings Have The Coolest Thing Ever Called A Victory Beam, And Mascots Around The NBA Are Worshiping It

I sincerely wish my Miami Heat came up with this.

The Sacramento Kings have been absolutely spectacular this season, currently sitting third in the NBA‘s Western Conference with a 45-29 record.

When it comes to their success, some have pointed in the direction of star guard Keegan Murray; others say the acquisition of Domantas Sabonis is what did it; and another group of people like to give the credit to the ball coach, Mike Brown. However, some are pointing in another direction: the Kings’ victory beam.

The Sacramento franchise — in true genius that I would have loved to see in downtown Miami — shoots a purple victory beam into the sky after every win, whether it’s at their home arena of the Golden 1 Center or on the road.

It’s so fantastic:

It’s a bird. It’s a plane. It’s a … Sacramento Kings victory beam. The NBA franchise now lights a purple beam outside the Golden 1 Center after every win, home or away. pic.twitter.com/b3KkEt2RuF — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) November 14, 2022

Well, the aura surrounding this victory beam got amplified over the weekend before the game between the Kings and Utah Jazz, as Sacramento’s mascot Slamson brought the purple beam onto the court, holding it like the sacred piece of swag that it is.

And to make this (ritual?) even weirder (and better), Slamson was followed by several mascots from around the NBA who worship the victory beam — Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull, Philadelphia 76ers’ Franklin the Dog, Portland Trail Blazers’ Trail Cat and San Antonio Spurs’ Coyote. And to make it even more interesting, the group of worshipers also included Colorado Rockies’ mascot Dinger (random as ever from MLB) and G-League Stockton Kings’ Dunkson. (RELATED: FAU Football’s Tom Herman Rocks Out On Air Guitar While Owls Basketball Team Punches Tickets To Final Four)

Well, as Slamson was holding the victory beam, they all circled around it and started bowing down.

Just check out this grand view:

The Kings’ mascot Slamson converted other mascots to the religion of the beam 🟣🔦 (via rcdinger/IG)pic.twitter.com/FOmFBRj8Ey — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

Man … I really, really wish my Miami Heat had come up with this whole thing.