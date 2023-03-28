Editorial

Navy SEALs Could Literally Waterboard Bill Belichick, And He Wouldn’t Crack

BLOG
Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots look on prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
Font Size:

You gotta love Bill Belichick.

The NFL owners meetings held their second day of festivities Monday, and it gave an opportunity for the press to talk with different head coaches around the league, including the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Well, despite the media getting a chance to talk with the skippers, Belichick didn’t give them much. In fact, he was so stone-faced and simple with his words that it got me thinking … Navy SEALs could literally waterboard Bill Belichick, and he wouldn’t crack. Maybe we should have some kind of “Bill Belichick Training Class” in our military, teaching our soldiers how to be completely unbreakable in crucial and tense moments. God, that would be great.

Here are some of the best gems from Belichick at the owners meetings:

And here’s my personal favorite:

You gotta love Bill Belichick, man. (RELATED: Lamar Jackson Tweets That He Wants To Leave Baltimore Ravens After Weeks Of Mystery)

You think we would’ve realized by now that this is just a character, and just Bill being Bill (this is a business, after all), but nah … this is actually how he is, and it’s absolutely hilarious. How can you not love this guy?

He’s so stone-faced that it’s flat-line funny.