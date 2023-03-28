You gotta love Bill Belichick.

The NFL owners meetings held their second day of festivities Monday, and it gave an opportunity for the press to talk with different head coaches around the league, including the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Well, despite the media getting a chance to talk with the skippers, Belichick didn’t give them much. In fact, he was so stone-faced and simple with his words that it got me thinking … Navy SEALs could literally waterboard Bill Belichick, and he wouldn’t crack. Maybe we should have some kind of “Bill Belichick Training Class” in our military, teaching our soldiers how to be completely unbreakable in crucial and tense moments. God, that would be great.

Bill Belichick has arrived pic.twitter.com/wvPZ9KnVgz — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) March 27, 2023

First interview with Bill Belichick since Jan. 9, the day after the season ended. pic.twitter.com/vuQCP86ObV — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 27, 2023

Here are some of the best gems from Belichick at the owners meetings:

Bill Belichick asked if Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe will compete for the starting job. “We’ll everybody will get a chance to play. We’ll play the best players.” Follows up noting that is the case for every position. — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 27, 2023

Belichick answering every question about the #Patriots free-agent signings with some version of: “Well, I’ve never worked with him before.” — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 27, 2023

Bill Belichick on JuJu Smith-Schuster: “Good player, good guy. Looking forward to having him. … Think we’re getting a good player.” — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) March 27, 2023

Bill Belichick confirms the team is hiring Adrian Klemm as the offensive line coach. “I think he’ll be good for us.” — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) March 27, 2023

#Patriots head coach Bill Belichick when asked about potentially pursuing Lamar Jackson: “I’m not going to talk about players on any other team”. Most Belichick response ever… — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) March 27, 2023

“I haven’t really though about it.” – Bill Belichick when asked by Tom Curran about closing in on the all-time wins records. “2023 is what I’m concerned about.” #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 27, 2023

Belichick says “we’ll see” what side of the offensive line Trent Brown plays this season. Said the same for Riley Reiff. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) March 27, 2023

From the owners meetings: “What does you think of Thursday night scheduling flex?” Belichick: “It doesn’t matter what I think.” “Yes it does.” Belichick: (silence) — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 27, 2023

Bill Belichick on bringing in Bill O’Brien: “I thought it was the best thing for the team” .. “There was a number of reasons.” — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) March 27, 2023

And here’s my personal favorite:

Question: What would you say to fans to be optimistic for what’s ahead for the Patriots? Bill Belichick: “The last 25 years.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 27, 2023

You gotta love Bill Belichick, man. (RELATED: Lamar Jackson Tweets That He Wants To Leave Baltimore Ravens After Weeks Of Mystery)

You think we would’ve realized by now that this is just a character, and just Bill being Bill (this is a business, after all), but nah … this is actually how he is, and it’s absolutely hilarious. How can you not love this guy?

He’s so stone-faced that it’s flat-line funny.