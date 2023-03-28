Domino’s Receipt Helps Cops Catch Preteen Murder Suspect

A Domino’s receipt helped police catch a 12-year-old boy who allegedly killed a man in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fox reported.

The unidentified 12-year-old allegedly killed Brandon Felton, 34, on March 15 after Felton refused to sell him guns, according to Fox News. The suspect then reportedly left a Domino’s receipt that had his cell phone number on it at the scene.

Pizza receipt leads Milwaukee police to 12-year-old murder suspect https://t.co/F5XaT0pvZ0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 28, 2023

Detectives found the receipt and called the number, Fox News reported. A “young-sounding male” reportedly picked up but immediately hung up. The police called back and spoke to his grandmother.

The suspect allegedly told police the first time that he went to Felton’s house to eat pizza, Fox News reported. He later told his mother March 20 that he had allegedly lied to police and he really went to Felton’s house to buy guns. (RELATED: Armed Teenager Tries To Carjack Man At Gunpoint. Driver Pulls Out His Own Gun, Retaliates)

Police accused the suspect of saying that he was going to rob Felton’s guns nearly a week before he was killed, Fox News reported.

The suspect allegedly texted his friend about shooting Felton, according to Fox News. “I’m gonna do it to Brandan,” one text allegedly read.

His friend later appeared to urge him against any action writing, “Noooo, Go in da bathroom n call me,” Fox reported. “Keep the gun,” the friend later allegedly texted, Fox reported. “We pullin up.”

The suspect was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and party to a crime, Fox News reported.