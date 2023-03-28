REPORT: Drag Queen Who Simulated Sexual Act On A Bar Of Soap Sells Out Story Hour Put On By Children’s Bookstore

A drag queen, who goes by the stage name “Cookie Doe,” and simulated a sexual act on a bar of soap in a video will be performing at a children’s book store’s drag queen story hour marketed to “families,” according to an event link.

“Join us for an hour of literary fun. Cookie Doe will share some beautiful stories. We will have some activities and cookies available also,” Saturday’s event link reads. The Children’s Chapter of the Montgomery Book Exchange is hosting the event, and has posted multiple links advertising the upcoming event.

“This special event is so relevant in today’s climate. We look forward to sharing some positive and uplifting stories, and for families to get to know Cookie Doe and learn more about kindness,” the event description reads. (RELATED: Parental Rights Advocates Battle With Activist Media Over Child Sex Change Treatments)

In a since-deleted Instagram video first reported by the Twitter account Woke Societies, Cookie Doe, whose real name is reportedly Michael Vogt, massages a penis-shaped block of soap as he demonstrates how to wash a person’s hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just get that soap everywhere, you know just really get it — ,” he says as he inadvertently drops the soap bar. “Ooh it’s black licorice, I love it!” he continues in the video shared by Woke Societies.

Meet Michael Vogt aka “Cookie Doe”, the drag queen featured in this book store’s event that is suppose to happen next Saturday. This was a video my brother found on his Instagram were he is teaching kids how to wash their hands by stroking a penis to get all the soap out of it. pic.twitter.com/rndaEH7ZcA — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) March 27, 2023

The event, put on by the Montgomery Book Exchange Children’s Chapter, is currently sold out.

“Love always wins,” the group wrote on Facebook March 23, with a link to the event.

“You may have seen some negative, misinformed, posts about this event we’re hosting at the MBE Children’s Chapter, our kids bookstore,” Montgomery Book Exchange wrote in another post. “We decided to hold this event fully aware of possible negativity, but more importantly, fully aware of the positive impact it could have on our community.”

The Montgomery Book Exchange Children’s Chapter did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.