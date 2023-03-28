EXCLUSIVE: Reps. Mary Miller, MTG Press FBI For Answers Over Nashville School Shooting

Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sent a letter Tuesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray, demanding a number of answers regarding the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter before it was sent in which the two GOP lawmakers ask the FBI multiple questions on its obligation to investigate and arrest individuals engaging in violent extremism. Both Miller and Greene want to know if the FBI will be treating the shooting at the Christian private school, which left six victims dead, as a domestic terrorist attack.

“The FBI must treat the horrific attack in Nashville as a domestic terrorist attack based on the attacker’s transgender political ‘manifesto’ and intentional targeting of Christians. FBI Director Wray testified to Congress that the gravest threat to our nation is posed by ‘lone domestic violent extremists radicalized by personalized grievances,’ and the FBI cannot ignore their own guidance on this type of attack just because the Biden Administration supports the transgender political agenda,” Miller told the Caller before sending the letter.

“I joined Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in calling for a full investigation into the outside organizations encouraging violence, including the organizations promoting a ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’ which appears to be a national call to violence. Our nation is facing a crisis because our society has turned away from God and is embracing a culture that tells children that life has no value. Cold, evil acts of violence, especially violence against children, is only possible for individuals who have lost their connection to humanity. I pray for the parents and children suffering in Nashville right now, and I am grateful for the swift action by brave police officers who saved countless lives,” Miller added.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Mary Miller and I are co-leading a letter to Christopher Wray at the FBI with questions that we have about the female identifying as a man, trans, shooter at the Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. And we have very specific questions. One of the things we want to know is, is this a hate crime? Was it toward the school — targeted because it was a Christian school? Another thing that I think is very important to ask questions on is, was this incident, the shooting, related to the ‘Plan Trans Day of Vengeance’ that was planned, or is planned for April 1 at the Supreme Court here in Washington, DC. It’s been promoted on the internet by an Antifa group here in Washington, DC. And we want to know if these two incidences are linked,” Greene told the Caller before the letter was sent. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Nashville Cops Taking Out Trans Shooter)

Greene also mentioned she wants to know “if the shooter is taking any hormone therapy medications, most trans are taking hormones of some type or medications. And if so, what drugs was this person on? And if it was testosterone, I mean, that’s known to increase aggression. Since this was a female [that] identifies as a man, it’s very likely that the person was taking testosterone, and that could have caused her to be more aggressive.” (RELATED: Josh Hawley Calls Nashville Shooting An Anti-Christian ‘Hate Crime’)

The FBI did not immediately respond for comment about the lawmakers’ letter.