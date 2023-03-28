Famous Actress Claps Back At Critics That Trolled Her For Looking Old

Famous actress Justine Bateman clapped back at trolls who made fun of her appearance and attacked her for aging naturally.

The actress, best known for playing Mallory on the hit 80s sitcom “Family Ties,” said she doesn’t mind aging and isn’t sure why everyone is obsessed with altering their appearance in an effort to cling to youth. The 57-year-old spoke candidly about discovering online trolls had targeted her appearance on social media during a recent interview with “60 Minutes Australia.”

“I just don’t give a shit!” Bateman said. “I think I look rad. I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

Bateman explained how she stumbled across the online criticism and hurtful comments.

“I needed to Google something to do a little research and remind myself of something that happened when I was famous, so I put in my name, Googled my name, ‘Justine Bateman,'” she said. “And then the auto-complete came up which was ‘looks old.'”

“And I was only 42 at the time … and I was like, ‘What?’ And I looked at the pictures that they had as evidence and I couldn’t see what they were talking about,” Bateman added.

The former actress, now a director who works behind the camera, said she said she can’t understand why women are so obsessed with interfering with and concealing their aging process.

“I feel sad that they are distracted from the things they’re meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they’ve got to fix their face before anything else can happen,” Bateman said. (RELATED: REPORT: Plastic Surgeons Said They’ve Been Receiving Dangerous Requests To Look Like Lensa App Portraits)

“Forget about your face! That is what I’m saying. Get rid of the fear that your face being wrinkled is going to ruin a bunch of opportunities for you,” she said during her interview.

Bateman made it clear that surgery wasn’t an option for her.

“I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence,” she said.