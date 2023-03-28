Florida High School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Trafficking Fentanyl

A high school teacher in Florida was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly trafficking fentanyl.

Shavon Pearson, 38, was stopped by police after pointing a firearm at another person while driving, according to a news release from the Sanford Police Department. Police pulled Pearson over because her car fit the description given by the caller.

Central Florida teacher accused of trafficking fentanyl https://t.co/9wAVTIkwz2 — WESH 2 News (@WESH) March 28, 2023

Officers found a “cannabis blunt” in Pearson’s car, Sanford police reported. Upon searching the vehicle, police also found a handgun and eight grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.

“Our immediate concern is ensuring that students were not impacted,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said in the news release. “She was in a profession of trust and she has clearly breached that trust. We will ensure a thorough investigation takes place into the full extent of her criminal conduct.” (RELATED: Middle School Teacher Jailed For Reportedly Overdosing In Front Of Class)

Pearson told police that a man who was previously in her car set her up, according to WESH. Police said they found no evidence of a setup.

Pearson was a teacher at the Seminole High School ninth grade center, according to the news release.

“Ms. Pearson was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation. There is no evidence of campus involvement, however, we are working closely with Sanford Police,” the school district said, according to WESH.

Pearson posted bond and was released from jail on Sunday, WESH reported.