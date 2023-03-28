High School Teacher Suffers ‘Medical Emergency’ At School, Dies

A high school teacher in Marion County, West Virginia, had a “medical emergency” and died at the school Tuesday morning.

The teacher was also a soccer, baseball, and football coach at North Marion High School, according to a Facebook post by Marion County Schools.

Counselors brought in after teacher dies at North Marion High School https://t.co/nMAimYHvXS — WBOY 12News (@WBOY12News) March 28, 2023

“It is with sadness that Marion County Schools reports the loss of a beloved teacher, soccer, baseball and football coach, and member of our school family,” the post reads.

The school went into a code blue for the medical emergency, WBOY reported. The teacher’s name was not released. (RELATED: Six Killed After Female Shooter Opens Fire At Nashville Private School)

“We lost a valued member of the Husky Family,” the post added. “Our thoughts go out to his family and all who knew him throughout his career with Marion County Schools.”

The school will provide counselors and psychologists for students and staff after the incident, according to a Facebook post by North Marion High School.

“Today our campus was under a code blue for a medical emergency,” the post reads. “As a result, Marion County Schools has provided a team of counselors and psychologists, who have been available for students and staff today at NMHS and will remain on campus for students, staff, and community this evening.”