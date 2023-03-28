A Peek At The Drool-Worthy Stunners From iHeart’s Red Carpet

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards were distributed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 27, and some of the biggest names in music were dressed to impress for the big occasion.

The red carpet sizzled with some of the top fashion outfits that instantly turned heads across the globe and ignited social media. Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret angel Heidi Klum lit up the red carpet in a barely-there dress, while Taylor Swift covered up in a conservative, sparkly jumpsuit that commanded attention. Lenny Kravitz hosted the evening dressed in his casually chic style. Here are the top fashion hits fans are talking about…

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum definitely turned heads at the #iHeartAwards in THIS skin-baring gown (via @TooFab) https://t.co/9qZ5sayRYU — TMZ (@TMZ) March 27, 2023

Heidi Klum’s sparkly blue gown boasted a huge cutout and wrapped around her chest, leaving very little to the imagination. Her stunning physique was on full display as the supermodel found the perfect balance between red carpet glamor and contemporary chic styling. Klum accented her eye-popping outfit with dramatic eye makeup and nude lips.

Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California pic.twitter.com/zduwLwLo1B — celebs (@celebfashionnnn) March 28, 2023

Nikki Glaser nailed it with her sheer gold dress that sparkled and teased all the same time. The high neckline and long sleeves gave the illusion of a formal outfit, while the mini-cut of the dress put the spotlight on her long, lean legs. Glaser accented her outfit with strappy, pointy gold shoes and casual, free flowing waves in her hair.

Madison Beer

Madison Beer at the iHeart Radio Awards tonight. 🚨 #iHeartAwards2023 pic.twitter.com/rwwOAMPCls — Site Beer (Fan Account) (@sitebeer) March 27, 2023

Madison Beer wore a plunging chain-link dress with a metallic theme. The bottom of her dress was ornately decorated with the same design, and accented with so much metallic bling that she couldn’t help but shine. The middle portion of her dress was sheer and revealing, and fans definitely took notice.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift extends her own record for most wins in history of iHeart [19 wins] & most awarded artist of #iHeartAwards2023 [6 wins]!

– Song of the Year

– Best Lyrics

– TikTok Bop of the Year

– Favorite use of a sample

– Pop Album of the Year

– Inmovator Award pic.twitter.com/0F8uT8QWbV — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 28, 2023

Taylor Swift’s bedazzled jumpsuit sparkled and shone with every step. Her hood was up for the duration of the night, and the star’s thick bangs and signature-straight hair gave a little peekaboo from the side. The form-fitting jumpsuit hugged Swift’s curves and accented her physique in the best way.

Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger gave off Barbie vibes in a hot pink, sleeveless number. Her outfit had a side cut-out that drew attention to her rock-hard abs. Her fashion-hit flowed perfectly toward the center of the dress, and hugged her from the back, giving Scherzinger’s dress a mermaid-like appearance. Her long, flowing black hair popped against the bright dress. (RELATED: The Fashion Hits And Misses From The Oscars Champagne Carpet)

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin rocked a totally sheer maroon dress at the #iHeartAwards https://t.co/tGTkiY9MXc pic.twitter.com/LuvL8XwoX5 — TooFab (@TooFab) March 28, 2023

Delilah Belle Hamlin, famous model and daughter of “Real Housewives” star, Lisa Rinna, showcased her gorgeous wine-colored dress on the red carpet. The skin-tight dress was sheer from top to bottom and was a classic, timeless fashion choice. Her thong and bralette were visible through the dress, but the cheeky-peek was balanced by the high neckline and and floor-length cut of the dress. Hamlin perfected the outfit with her blonde hair slicked back and chandelier earrings.