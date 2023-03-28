Mattress Mack Places $1.9 Million Bet On Houston Astros To Win 2023 World Series

Mattress Mack is back at it!

Famous sports gambler and business tycoon Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, won the crazy amount of $75 million from his numerous bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series. And now with Opening Day 2023 around the corner, Mattress Mack is back for more!

A furniture store magnate in the Houston-area, McIngvale recorded a video from Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace to make his announcement on his fresh super-bet for the 2023 edition of the World Series.

Mattress Mack, in usual fashion, completely stunted with a $1.9 million gamble on the Astros (again) to win the Fall Classic. Houston is first place in the betting odds at +600, according to FanDuel. If McIngvale wins his bet, he’ll receive a whopping payout of $13.3 million, which is a profit of $11.4 million.

“They won last year, and this is the golden age of Houston Astros baseball,” said Mattress Mack in the clip. “And they will cement the dynasty by winning the world championship this year.”

MATTRESS MACK JUST DROPPED $1.9 MILLION ON THE ASTROS TO WIN THE WORLD SERIES 💰 (@gallerysports) pic.twitter.com/thlm1lBG29 — br_betting (@br_betting) March 25, 2023

I see that Mattress Mack doesn’t have as much confidence as he did last season. Then, he placed a $3 million bet on the ‘Stros to win the World Series. This year, he’s only dropping $1.9 million. What gives there?

I’ll tell you what, though, I’m extraordinarily excited for the new baseball season, and we’re so, so close — just days away at this point! And y’all know who I’m taking, I’ve already picked my champion in a previous piece: the Atlanta Braves. And that’s not because I’m a Braves fan, but I legitimately believe that. We have the best lineup in baseball, and one of the best pitching staffs. We’re absolutely loaded with talent. (RELATED: REPORT: LSU Student Allegedly Breaks Into Football Stadium And Steals A Ton Of Beer, Police Say)

Mattress Mack can have his Houston Astros, I’ll take my Atlanta Braves.