Police Release Frightening Video Of Nashville Shooter

Police released frightening video footage of the transgender shooter who entered a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed six people Monday.

The Nashville Police Department received a call at 10:13 a.m. Monday morning about shots fired and arrived on scene. Upon arrival, a suspect, later identified as transgender 28-year-old Audrey Hale, opened fire on police from a second-story window. A group of five officers entered the school and found Hale on the second floor, where they engaged in gunfire before fatally striking Hale, according to the police department.

The video footage released Monday night shows Hale driving to the school in a Honda Fit before video footage cuts to Hale shooting through a set of glass doors. Hale is then seen creeping around the hall with a firearm in hand, appearing to wear a tactical vest of some sort. Hale then walks around and opens a set of doors before the footage shows Hale exiting and pointing the rifle before heading to another door, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Hale is again seen roaming the halls. (RELATED: CNN Stealth Edits Piece To Remove ‘Woman’ From Story About Transgender Nashville School Shooter)

Police announced they found a manuscript from Hale revealing the “attack was calculated and planned.”

Three nine-year-olds and three adults were murdered in the attack.