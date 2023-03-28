Veteran In Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Would-Be Robber At Bus Stop

A veteran in a wheelchair allegedly shot a man multiple times who tried to rob him at a Houston, Texas, bus stop Monday.

The veteran was attempting to get home at the time of the shooting, according to KHOU.

The victim was in a wheelchair when a man approached him and tried to steal a bag. He pulled out a gun and shot the robber several times, according to police. https://t.co/DyZODMbOIy — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 28, 2023

The suspect allegedly approached the veteran in his wheelchair and tried to steal his bag, reported KHOU. The veteran then shot the man several times in self-defense.

The suspect ran after being shot and collapsed, KHOU reported. First responders found the suspect and took him to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition. (RELATED: Harrowing Video Shows Group Assault, Rob Man In Wheelchair)

“The victim in the wheelchair was able to produce a firearm to defend himself and fired multiple shots striking the suspect,” a Houston Police Department officer said in an interview posted by KHOU. “The suspect ran several hundred yards where he collapsed and was picked up by the Houston Fire Department treated, and transported to a local area hospital.”

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.