Car Jacker Dies After Jumping Out Of Stolen Police Cruiser Mid-Chase

A man who carjacked a California Highway Patrol (CHP) cruiser on Tuesday died after jumping out of the car during high-speed chase in Los Angeles County.

The suspect leapt from the driver’s seat of the cruiser moving at 70 miles per hour while headed eastbound on the 138 Freeway, according to a SkyFOX video. Before jumping, he had driven over a spike strip, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. An officer performed chest compressions before the suspect was taken to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to Fox11.

A man suspected of stealing a patrol car and leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed pursuit through the Lancaster area before jumping out of the moving vehicle was transported to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/YqQDU8LDF2 pic.twitter.com/7pkLglWYNi — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) March 28, 2023

The unmanned cruiser continued moving until it collided with and knocked over a power pole, reports Fox11.

The pursuit started around 11:40 a.m. when an officer responded to a reckless driver report in the Newhall area, CHP reported. Upon arrival, the suspect crashed his Toyota Corolla and then stole a CHP cruiser and drove away, CBS Los Angeles reports. (RELATED: Carjacker Takes Off With Double Amputee’s Legs, Throws Wheelchair Into Ravine)

A CHP spokesperson told CBS Los Angeles that it is standard procedure for officers to lock their car while it is running and is unsure how the suspect stole the police vehicle. No officers were reported injured, per Fox11.

CHP cruisers are also equipped with assault-type weapons, but the suspect was not able to access them. “Luckily, they did not become unlocked in the patrol vehicle, and he was not able to gain access to those,” Officer Alec Pereyda told CBS Los Angeles. The suspect allegedly had mental health issues, according to ABC 7.

CHP did not immediately respond to Daily Caller’s request for comment.