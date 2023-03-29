‘Far Too Divided’: Jennifer Aniston Slams People Offended By ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston slammed younger audiences who recently came forward with complaints about the hit sitcom “Friends.”

Critics have slammed the iconic show for lacking diversity and for featuring dialogue they perceive as being homophobic and sexist, according to the Associated Foreign Press, via Yahoo. “Friends” ran from 1994 to 2004 and is widely considered to be one of the most popular television series of all time.

“There were things that were never intentional and others…well, we should have thought it through, but I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now,” Aniston said.

Aniston also cautioned younger audiences against evaluating “Friends” by modern standards of political correctness.

“There’s a whole generation of people, kids, who are now going back to episodes of ‘Friends’ and find them offensive,” Aniston said, according to Yahoo. “Comedy has evolved, movies have evolved.”

“Now it’s a little tricky because you have to be very careful, which makes it really hard for comedians, because the beauty of comedy is that we make fun of ourselves, make fun of life,” she added.

Aniston looked back at her days on the set of “Friends” with nostalgia, and compared it to today’s current “sensitive” standpoint. (RELATED: Courtney Cox Hysterically Mocks Gen Zers)

“Everybody needs funny! The world needs humor! We can’t take ourselves too seriously,” she said. “Especially in the United States. Everyone is far too divided.”