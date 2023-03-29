Jason Momoa Reveals The Fate Of Aquaman

Actor Jason Momoa revealed the fate of his character, Aquaman, in light of the sweeping changes happening at DC Studios.

The actor was very confident that he would be reprising his role as Aquaman in the future, and suggested that won’t be changing in spite of the fact that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in charge. “I absolutely think Aquaman will be involved in the DCU,” Momoa told Total Film Magazine. “I’ll always be Aquaman. Ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit,” he said, according to Variety.

Momoa then teased fans by suggesting he had other roles in mind as well, and said there was more to him than what fans will see in the upcoming “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

“There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too,” Momoa said. “I can be funny and savage and charming.”

Comic book movie fans have seen a number of changes since Gunn and Safran took over, but Momoa isn’t ready to step back yet.

“It’s on, bro – there’s no one bigger than Aquaman! But, also, I hope people are excited to see the new one. It’s fun. I really enjoy doing comedy,” he said. (RELATED: REPORT: Details Of Quentin Tarantino’s Final Movie Emerge)

Fans noticed Aquaman was not included in the first round of DCU titles that were revealed under Gunn and Safran. The last Aquaman film failed to produce the anticipated box office performance, suffering greatly as a result of co-star Amber Heard’s legal drama. Warner Bros. diminished Heard’s role as Mera due to her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

Other swooping changes to the DCU included Henry Cavill being replaced as Superman, and doubt over Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is set to hit theatres on Christmas Day 2023.