Sen. John Fetterman Schedules Return To Work: REPORT

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman will return to work in the coming weeks after a months-long hospitalization, multiple media outlets reported.

Fetterman has been hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, since Feb. 15, where he has been undergoing treatment for clinical depression, and is expected to complete the course by April 17, Politico, CNN and The Hill reported.

Fetterman returning to Senate April 17th week after two-week recess, per source. McConnell likely to return then too but it’s not official yet. No word on when Feinstein will make it back. All three have been out for weeks, with Fetterman checking himself into Walter Reed Feb. 16 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 29, 2023

Fetterman’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on the matter. The freshman senator has struggled with depression, a common stroke complication, throughout his life, according to Chief of Staff Adam Jentleson.

Fetterman has struggled with multiple health problems since suffering a stroke on the eve of the March 2022 Democratic Senate primary. He was hospitalized in early February for lightheadness at the Democratic Senate retreat. (RELATED: Sen. John Fetterman Hospitalized After Reportedly Feeling Lightheaded)

The senator’s office said at the end of February that Fetterman was working remotely from Walter Reed and that staff was “keeping him updated on Senate business and news.”