REPORT: Manhattan Grand Jury Investigating Trump Not Expected To Meet For One Month

The Manhattan grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump should be indicted for allegedly making an illegal hush money payment to former pornographic actress Stormy Daniels is reportedly set to break for one month.

The break was previously scheduled, Politico reported, citing an anonymous source familiar with the proceedings. The earliest the possible indictment could come would be late April, but the schedule could always be amended and District Attorney Alvin Bragg could bring the jurors back, according to the outlet.

Trump had originally predicted he would be arrested March 21. The grand jury, which meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, did not meet Wednesday, according to CBS News. The jurors are reportedly going to hear evidence concerning another case in the coming Thursday, Monday and Wednesday, and will be off on Thursday due to Passover, Politico reported.

The jury also did not meet some of the days in the previous week due to delays.

The potential charges relate to Trump attorney Michael Cohen paying Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 election to prevent her from speaking about an alleged affair with the former president. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to the payment violating federal campaign finance laws.

Trump has repeatedly claimed he never had an affair with Daniels.

“The District Attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the Department of Injustice in Washington, D.C., was investigating me for something that is not a crime. Not a misdemeanor. Not an affair. I never liked horse face,” Trump said at his Saturday rally, apparently referencing Daniels. (RELATED: Trump Holds First Campaign Rally As Possible Indictment Looms)

“That wouldn’t be the one. There is no one. We have a great first lady,” Trump added.