Congrats, Here Are The Mansions You’re Paying For Thanks To Biden’s Bailout

Individual Americans are going to pay the price for the massive bailout of the Silicon Valley Bank, the bank of choice for clients that are jam packed with leftist activists. Not only does the bailout benefit a host of Chinese startups, but its ultra wealthy clients too. The Biden administration has insisted that the taxpayer won’t foot the bill for the SVB bailout, but to make up for the bailout, banks insured by the FDIC will have to increase credit card and other similar fees which individuals pay.