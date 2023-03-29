Man Gets 27 Years For Urging 12-Year-Old To Be His ‘Sex Slave,’ Child Mutilation

An ex-California resident was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in August 2022 for committing “monstrous acts” against three female victims as young as 12-years-old.

Matthew Christian Locher, 32, was dubbed “a parent’s worst nightmare” by United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee after grooming vulnerable girls online for his own sexual gratification, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California.

Locher reportedly targeted young girls who were struggling with mental health issues, including depression, suicidal thoughts and eating disorders who had turned to the internet seeking help for their issues. From November 2020 to May 2021, Locher encouraged two of his victims to self-mutilate, urging them to send photos and videos of themselves cutting their breasts with razor blades. Another victim who was struggling with an eating disorder, was urged to starve herself and film herself self-mutilating if she disobeyed him, the release stated. (RELATED: Former US Service Member Gets 30 Years For Soliciting Pornography From Minors: US Attorney)

A third victim from Ohio was encouraged to kill her parents and set her home on fire so that she could travel to California and become his “slave.” The 12-year-old victim reportedly did start a fire in her home in an unsuccessful attempt to kill her parents.

Locher relocated from California to Indiana in the summer of 2021 and was arrested in Indianapolis in January 2022 after federal authorities executed a search of his home. Locher was then extradited to California to remain in federal custody until sentencing.

“[Locher’s] victims are real people – real girls who turned to the internet to seek help with their struggles with anorexia, schizophrenia, and depression, and tragically fell into [Locher’s] hands. [Locher] knew he was talking to kids, wanted to be talking to kids, and knew kids were, in fact, harming themselves at his urging,” prosecutors stated, according to the release.

Locher was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $25,209 in restitution to his victims. Once released from prison, Locher faces a lifetime supervised release, the press release stated.