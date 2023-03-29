Pope Francis Hospitalized

Pope Francis was taken to the hospital Wednesday for “check-ups,” according to the Vatican, after Italian media reported that the pope had suffered a heart attack.

Early reports indicated that the head of the Catholic Church had potentially suffered a heart attack and had been dealing with “breathing problems” for the past few days, according to the Telegraph. Francis was diagnosed with a respiratory infection that was not COVID-19 related after he had complained about some respiratory issues, according to Vatican News. (RELATED: Pope Francis Urges ‘Ethically’ Responsible Use Of AI After Altered Image Goes Viral)

“This afternoon, the Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups,” Holy See Press Office director Matteo Bruni said in a statement to Vatican News.

Italian media reported that the pope had been taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to the Telegraph. Francis held his regular Wednesday audience and greeted visitors to Rome earlier in the day, according to a post on Twitter by Vatican News.

Francis reportedly underwent an MRI, according to the Telegraph, and his previous engagements on Thursday have been cancelled to allow for more tests. He is expected to spend the next few days in the hospital, according to the Vatican News.

The Vatican said that the pope was “touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer.”

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

