Remains Of Former Chief Of Police Found In Storage Shed, Suspect Charged

Human remains discovered in an Illinois storage shed in October 2022 have been identified as a former chief of police, officials say.

The remains of 71-year-old Richard R. Young, a former chief of police of Maquon, were officially identified March 28 after being discovered in a box stowed in a Maquon storage unit, WQAD reported. Police initially charged the storage unit’s leasee, 50-year-old Marcy Oglesby, with first-degree murder and concealment of a body but a judge dropped the murder charges after the state reportedly violated her constitutional rights, according to WGIL.

On October 7, 2022, Knox County deputies were summoned to the Maquon storage unit after reports of a “suspicious smell.” Oglesby met with deputies at the time and claimed the smell was due to an opossum that had died in the unit. Upon further inspection, deputies noted the presence of a large box within the unit Oglesby allegedly refused to open. Later, however, Oglesby allegedly admitted to law enforcement the box contained a body, according to WQAD. (RELATED: Police Find ‘Mummified’ Body In Donation Bin After Someone Detects Foul Odor)

Police took Oglesby into custody where she was charged initially with concealment of a body. Later charges of first-degree murder were added in February but dismissed by Judge Andrew Doyle during a preliminary hearing. Doyle maintained the state had violated Oglesby’s constitutional right to a speedy trial and filed new charges after the 120-day limit allowed by the state of Illinois, according to WGIL.

Oglesby remains in custody and is currently facing less serious charges of concealing the death of a person, forgery and not having a valid Firearms Owner Identification (FOID) card, the outlet stated.

Toxicology reports from the autopsy on Young showed high levels of a chemical found in Visine eye drops, leading investigators to believe the former chief of police was poisoned, WQAD reported. Police are still investigating the case and are asking anyone with any information to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s office.