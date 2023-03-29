Therapy Dog Gets ‘Rock Star’ Send-Off After Long Career Comforting Patients At Hospital

A therapy dog received a “rock star” send-off after retiring from a career of comforting patients at a hospital.

A Twitter video, posted by CBS News, shows Norman the therapy dog happily walking down an Australian hospital hallway on a leash.

Norman the therapy dog got a “rock star farewell” as he retired after seven years of comforting hospital patients 😭 pic.twitter.com/uPLBJnQ0By — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 29, 2023

Crowds of spectators lined both sides of the hall of the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in Birtinya, Queensland, greeting Norman with applause, cheers, and bubbles, according to USA Today.

The 11-year-old golden retriever was diagnosed with canine cancer, prompting his retirement.

Video shared by 7NEWS Australia showed the positive pooch at the bedside of a hospital patient, serving a shift.

“Norman’s visits are always a highlight for patients and staff,” Sunshine Coast University Hospital wrote in a Facebook post, USA Today reported. “He will be missed by all.”