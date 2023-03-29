‘He Just Shouted More’: Thomas Massie Responds To Confrontation With Dem Rep

Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie responded to a heated confrontation with Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman over gun control in the halls of Congress.

Bowman passionately fumed over Republicans not taking action to end school shootings following the deadly incident at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, that left six victims dead. Massie approached the Democratic congressman and attempted to discuss his proposal to arm teachers in schools, which led to a heated shouting match.

“He wanted to discuss solutions to school shootings, but when I offered a solution he began shouting,” Massie said. “When he asked for data, I gave him data, but then he just shouted more. Bring facts. There’s never been a school shooting in the hundreds of schools that allow staff to carry.”

During the confrontation, Massie told Bowman that no school faced a tragic shooting when a teacher or administrator had been permitted to carry a firearm. Bowman angrily told the representative that “more guns lead to more death.” (RELATED: Activist Hijacks School Shooting Press Conference To Demand Gun Control)

“More guns? More guns lead to more death. Look at the data, you’re not looking at any data. You’re carrying the water for the gun lobby!” Bowman told Massie.

“No, no,” Massie said. “For the kids, for the kids.”

“States that have Open Carry laws have more death,” Bowman said.

“For every school that allows carry, there’s never been a shooting,” the Republican argued. “There’s never been a shooting.”

Massie talked over Bowman’s yelling by telling reporters that he has a bill to increase the number of guns on school campuses to protect children against shootings.

“We have guns here to protect us, and the kids should have somebody to protect them,” Massie told reporters. “Every school that’s allowed it has never had a shooting, not even an accidental discharge in any of the schools.”

Three 9-year-olds and three adult faculty at the school died after transgender shooter Audrey Hale entered through a side door during school hours Monday morning. The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department entered the building and fatally shot Hale on the second floor.