‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Protest To Proceed Days After Nashville Shooting By Transgender Artist

The “trans day of vengeance” protests planned by the Transgender Radical Activist Network (TRAN) will proceed just days after a transgender shooter killed six people at a Nashville Christian elementary school.

TRAN activists plan to protest outside the Supreme Court on April 1. An archived web page also described plans for to-be-announced events on March 31 and April 2. The Supreme Court protest is being organized in tandem with Our Rights DC, a local “anti-fascist” activist organization. (RELATED: Dem Governor’s Spokesperson Resigns After Appearing To Post Threat Against ‘Transphobes’ Hours After Nashville Shooting)

The protest comes in response to legislation banning “gender-affirming” care and “astronomical levels of hate” against transgender people in the broader political climate, organizers said. Despite the mass shooting in Nashville, the protest will continue as planned, according to a press release TRAN issued following the attack.

“We also reject any connection between that horrific event and ours. Vengeance means fighting back with vehemence. We are fighting against false narratives, criminalization, and eradication of our existence,” the press release reads. “TDOV was created for exactly this. It is about pushing back against unjust, inhumane systems that are responsible for the loss of life, rights, and joy.”

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female identifying as transgender and using “he/him” pronouns, killed three children and three employees at The Covenant School on Monday. She planned the attack with detailed maps and left behind a manifesto, police say.

Nashville police officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted Hale and fatally shot her less than 15 minutes after the attack began. Hale once attended the school and planned to attack other targets, including a local mall and members of her family.

Multiple Twitter users, including Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have been suspended from the platform for sharing the group’s trans day of vengeance poster. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s Head of Trust and safety, says the platform is removing tweets and retweets of the poster because it “does not imply peaceful protest.”

Correct. We had to automatically sweep our platform and remove >5000 tweets /retweets of this poster. We do not support tweets that incite violence irrespective of who posts them. “Vengeance” does not imply peaceful protest. Organizing or support for peaceful protests is ok — Ella Irwin (@ellagirwin) March 28, 2023

“This protest is about unity, not inciting violence. TRAN does not encourage violence and it is not welcome at this event,” TRAN says on its website. Its Richmond chapter hosted a March 7 fundraiser to fund firearms training and self defense for transgender Virginians, the Daily Wire reported.

TRAN is a national activist organization primarily focused on education and legislative advocacy. Individuals identifying as transgender lead the organization.