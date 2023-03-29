Tucker Carlson Says Merrick Garland Is ‘Lying’ About Nashville Shooter’s Motive

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ripped Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday, saying he was “lying” about the motive of the Nashville shooter.

“Here’s what we just learned from Merrick Garland: The FBI, the ATF, and the Nashville police are all investigating the shooting, and yet, more than 24 hours after it took place, none of those professional investigators could even guess as to why the shooting happened,” Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller News Foundation, said. “Motive hasn’t been identified, Garland told us. Really? You wonder how that could possibly be.” (RELATED: Dem Rep Whose Trans Child Was Charged With Assaulting A Cop Denounces ‘Cruelty’ Against Trans People)

“The FBI and ATF are both on the scene, working with local police, as of now, motive hasn’t been identified in the police chief said that they at the last press conference that they do not have a conclusion with respect to the motive, we are certainly working for full time with them to try to determine what the motive is and of course motive is going to determine whether or not it’s a hate crime,” Garland said during a congressional hearing.

WATCH:

Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old female shooter who identified as transgender, killed three children and three adults at Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, Monday before being engaged and fatally wounded by law enforcement after reportedly entering the school via a side door.

“Just before she opened fire, the Nashville shooter wrote these words to her best friend over Instagram. ‘One day this will make more sense, I’ve left behind more than enough evidence,’” Carlson said. “That evidence includes a written manifesto where the killer spells out exactly why she killed children.”

“The FBI, the ATF, and Nashville police and for that matter Merrick Garland all have access to that manifesto. Yet somehow, the attorney general informs us that the motive has not been identified,” Carlson continued. “Well, he’s lying. They all are lying. We cannot see the manifesto because the transgender lobby, which has more power than you do, has pressured politicians to keep it hidden.”

President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats, media figures and celebrities demanded a ban on so-called “assault weapons” in the wake of the shooting.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.