Vegas Golden Knights Get Creative On Social Media After Losing Game To Edmonton Oilers

BLOG
William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a first-period short-handed goal against the Edmonton Oilers during their game at T-Mobile Arena on March 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 7-4. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
When you’re from Vegas, you can do what you want.

Led by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ career-high eight points, the Edmonton Oilers clocked the Vegas Golden Knights 7-4, which forced their Pacific Division race even closer with only a little over two weeks to go in the regular season.

Well, after the game, the Oilers took to social media like any team does in professional sports (and college at that) to post the final result. It’s kind of like an unwritten rule, you just have to do it — win or lose.

The Vegas Golden Knights, on the other hand (in true Sin City fashion), completely threw the rules out the window.

So I know the whole unwritten rules thing, but I’ll be honest, there are only a few teams in the NHL that can get away with something like this (at least to me), and the Vegas Golden Knights are one of them.

Who are the other teams on my list, you ask?

The Florida Panthers (being in South Florida), the New York Rangers (being in New York City), the Los Angeles Kings (being in Los Angeles), you get where I’m going with this, right? (RELATED: ‘More Of A Distraction Now’: NHL Hints They Could Get Rid Of Pride Nights)

If you’re in a certain market of flash and dash, or a prestigious brand, you can get away with it.

What are you gonna do here? Criticize a bunch of dudes from Sin City?