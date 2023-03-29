‘You’re Not Looking At Any Data’: Reps. Bowman, Massie Get Into Shouting Match Over Gun Violence

Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Republican Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie got into a heated screaming match Wednesday evening in the halls of Congress over gun control.

The lawmakers were leaving after the House finished voting when Bowman ripped Republicans to a group of reporters.

“They’re all cowards! They won’t do anything to save the lives of our children. Cowards,” Bowman told reporters. “Question them. Force them to respond to the question, ‘why the hell don’t you do anything to save America’s children?’ And let them explain that all the way up until Election Day 2024.”

“They’re freaking cowards, they’re gutless,” Bowman told reporters. (RELATED: Karine Jean-Pierre Dodges Question On Gun Confiscation)

Massie walked by and asked Bowman what he was referring to.

“I’m talking about gun violence!”

“You know, there’s never been a school shooting in a school that allows teachers to carry,” Massie responded.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman and Rep. Thomas Massie just got in something of a shouting match off the House floor over gun control pic.twitter.com/xvRAoxQQPL — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) March 29, 2023

“Carry guns? More guns lead to more death!” Bowman shot back. “Look at the data, you’re not looking at any data!”

The duo then began screaming with Bowman claiming Massie was “carrying the water for the gun lobby.”

Democratic Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer tried to intervene but walked away.

The tense exchange came just two days after transgender 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at The Covenant School, a Christian elementary school, killing three nine-year-olds and three adults. Police say Hale had other target options and left behind a manifesto, though they would not disclose what her manifesto said.