REPORT: Bam Margera Arrested After Incident Inside Los Angeles Restaurant

Bam Margera was arrested Wednesday after allegedly yelling at a woman inside a Thai restaurant in Burbank, California, TMZ reported.

Margera was dining with his estranged wife Nicole Boyd and their 5-year-old son when the situation became heated between Margera and a woman, according to TMZ. Police attended the scene at roughly 3:45 p.m. and attempted to de-escalate the situation but Margera reportedly continued to yell at a woman. It remains unclear if there was another woman involved or if Margera was yelling at Boyd. Police reportedly arrested Margera for misdemeanor public intoxication.

Margera, the stung actor and former star of “Jackass,” was removed from the restaurant by police and sources close to the matter said he was spotted sitting on the curb while engaged in what appeared to be a very heated conversation with one of the police officers who responded to the call, according to Page Six.

The situation unfolded roughly one month after Boyd filed legal documents in court requesting a separation from Margera. Margera has since made public claims that he was sober, Page Six reported.

Boyd filed for both legal and physical custody of their child in addition to spousal support. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Model’s Estranged Husband Accused Of Sexual Misconduct)

Margera’s behavior was in the spotlight earlier in the week after he took to Instagram to reveal that he had tattooed their son’s name above his eyebrow in Arabic.

This is the most recent of a slew of arrests and public altercations.