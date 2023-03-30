Conservatives Accuse Jean-Pierre Of ‘Hateful’ Rhetoric Over Trans Comments After Nashville Shooting

Conservatives accused White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre of using “hateful” rhetoric when she claimed on Thursday that transgender people are “under attack” after a transgender shooter killed six victims at a Christian school just days earlier.

Jean-Pierre made the comment in response to a question about the Kentucky legislature overriding Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto to pass a bill banning sex changes for minors. Conservatives accused Jean-Pierre of siding against the six victims recently killed by a transgender shooter in the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting.

“Our hearts go out to the trans community, as they are under attack right now,” Jean-Pierre said.

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who on Tuesday referred to the shooting as a hate crime against Christians, responded by accusing the press secretary of using “unhinged rhetoric” that leads to more “hate crimes.” Nashville police have said the attack was “targeted” but law enforcement has yet to describe it as a hate crime.

“This is exactly the kind of hateful & unhinged rhetoric that inspires hate crimes like the massacre in Nashville. We need a full hate crime investigation,” Hawley tweeted Thursday.

Other conservatives also condemned Jean-Pierre’s statement. Donald Trump Jr. told her to “f*ck off” and wrote that he’d “seen exactly ZERO sympathy” for the murdered Christian children.

Former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake called the press secretary’s comments “Disgusting,” tweeting that Americans “should be sending our thoughts and prayers to the victims.”

Trans activists and the liberal media have immediately jumped to defend the transgender and LGBT community after the authorities determined that the shooter, Audrey Hale, identified as transgender. Hale was a biological female who went by masculine pronouns and had previously attended the school. (RELATED: ‘Trans Day Of Vengeance’ Protest To Proceed Days After Nashville Shooting By Transgender Artist)

Eli Erlick, a trans activist and Ph.D. candidate in feminist studies at the University of California, described the private Christian school Hale targeted as a “right-wing institution” and claimed that Hale was likely abused while attending the school in the mid-2000s.

CNN quietly stealth edited a headline from an article published Monday to remove the word “woman” from its headline after learning Hale identified as transgender. The day after the shooting, NBC News published an article with a headline declaring, “Fear pervades Tennessee’s trans community amid focus on Nashville shooter’s gender identity.”