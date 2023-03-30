‘Stretching The Law’: DeSantis Reacts To Trump Indictment, Says ‘Florida Will Not Assist’ Extradition

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to the indictment of former President Donald Trump in a Thursday statement.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict the former president Thursday for allegedly paying hush money to former stripper Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head. It is un-American,” DeSantis wrote. “The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” the governor concluded.

DeSantis had previously accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of weaponizing its office to target a political opponent. Though he previously called a potential indictment “fundamentally wrong,” he stood by his initial decision not to be involved in a potential extradition process. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To Being Indicted)

“I have no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA,” DeSantis said, in reference to Bragg, Politico reported. “He’s trying to do a political spectacle … I’ve got real issues I’ve got to deal with here in the state of Florida. We’re not getting involved in it in any way.”

Donald Trump Jr. previously accused DeSantis of representing “pure weakness” for not getting involved in the extradition.