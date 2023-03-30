Manhattan Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump

A Manhattan grand jury voted Thursday to indict Former President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. https://t.co/kskOaOvXtt pic.twitter.com/ybwlj8zON9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 30, 2023

The indictment comes almost two weeks after Trump announced on Truth Social he expected to be arrested in connection to a yearslong investigation into whether or not he paid hush money to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen allegedly sent $130,000 to Daniels so that she would not disclose an earlier alleged affair with the president. Cohen claims Trump then reimbursed him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office investigated whether Trump forged business records to hide the alleged payout.

Trump is now the first president in American history to be indicted.

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York opted not to charge Trump for the case in 2019, while the Federal Election Commission dropped its investigation into the case in 2021, Fox News reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.