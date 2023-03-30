Rapper Flo Rida’s Son Hospitalized After Falling From Fifth-Story Apartment Window, Mother Says

The son of famous rapper Flo Rida suffered serious injuries after falling from a fifth-floor window in a New Jersey apartment complex March 4, according to the boy’s mother.

Zohar, 6, remains in the ICU after suffering fractures to his pelvis and feet, a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs and internal bleeding as a result of the fall, News12 New Jersey reported Thursday. The child’s mother, Alexis Adams, filed litigation naming the apartment complex’s owners and managers, as well as a construction company and a window installation company, TMZ reported. She has alleged the building was fitted with windows that “posed a hazardous condition,” according to News12.

Zohar, who was reportedly born with a rare neurological disorder, fell onto concrete during the incident, according to the outlet.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Adams said in a statement, News12 reported.

“My heart is broken into a million pieces,” she added. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved In failing to take necessary safety measures.”

Adams is seeking damages and payment of Zohar’s medical bills as part of her lawsuit, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jury Awards Flo Rida $82 Million In Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company)

Flo Rida, best known for hits including “Low” and “Right Round,” has not publicly commented on the incident. The unnamed apartment building’s management company has not yet responded to News12’s request for comment, the outlet reported.

Zohar’s current condition and estimated hospital discharge date have not been revealed.