Former NBC Anchor Jenna Wolf Shares Important Health Update

Former NBC anchor Jenna Wolf revealed in a Wednesday Instagram post that she had a hysterectomy and is preparing to undergo another surgical procedure.

Wolf wrote a detailed summary of her health struggle alongside images of herself in a hospital bed.

“About a month ago, I tested positive for the BRCA-1 breast cancer gene (meaning my chances of getting breast and ovarian cancer are… well… really high), leaving me little wiggle room to ‘mull over my choices’,” Wolf wrote. “So without a ton of options, I stared down my fears, took a deep breath and opted for two pretty big surgeries.”

She then opened up about what lies ahead.

“My hysterectomy is the first. It’s not fun, not easy, not at all pleasant (I’m terrified of needles) but it’s something I need to do,” Wolf said. “The second surgery, the bigger one, will be in 2 weeks.”

Wolf was candid about the questions and fears she was experiencing during this ordeal.

“Something like this spins your head a few whirls. Am I going to be ok? Will I heal? Will I ever have the drive I once had?” she wrote. “I mean, a big chunk of my life is based around fitness and wellness. . I know I make it all look ‘cute’ on social media… but we all know it’s usually far from cute. Especially with kids.” (RELATED: ‘Undoubtedly The Scariest Week Of My Life’: Rachel Zegler Discusses Her Breast Cancer Scare)

Wolf also offered her 121,000 fans and followers an insight into the fears she was experiencing.

“I’ll admit I’m a little scared. (About a lot of things in my life right now.),” she said. “But I also know I have to let myself be scared sometimes to learn how to overcome it. It’s easy to ignore the hard things and opt for the comforts of safety. But safety never challenged anyone or scared anyone or pushed anyone down or pulled anyone up.”